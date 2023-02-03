Aberdeen v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

After their 2-1 victory in October, Aberdeen are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with Motherwell within a single season for the first time since 2016-17, when they won all three clashes.

Motherwell have won four of their last five league visits to Aberdeen (L1), including both of their last two in a row. They last won three in succession at Pittodrie in the league in November 2011.

Since the Scottish Premiership resumed after the 2022 World Cup break, Aberdeen have lost more games (7) and conceded more goals (23) than any side in the division.

Motherwell are winless in 10 league matches (D4 L6), the longest run without a win any side has endured in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season.