Rangers in talks over Balogun return - gossip

Having lost Leon King to injury, Rangers are in talks with fellow centre-back Leon Balogun over a one-year contract to bring the 35-year-old back to Ibrox following his release by Queens Park Rangers. (The Scottish Sun), external

Feyenoord are expecting a second bid to be tabled by Rangers for Brazilian striker Danilo after an initial offer of £3.5m for the 24-year-old was rejected. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers may be made to wait on a potential windfall from Bayern Munich's sale of former loanee Malik Tillman - with head coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly giving the 21-year-old midfielder a second chance with the German champions. (Daily Record), external

Watford are in talks to sign 23-year-old Aris winger Luis Palma, who had been targeted by Rangers early in the summer transfer window, for an initial loan fee of £850,000 with the deal becoming permanent for £4.5m next year. (Daily Mail), external

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip