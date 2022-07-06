West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

The 37-year-old is about to start his fifth season with the Hammers and his new deal includes an option for a further year, which could see him stay until 2024.

"I’m obviously pleased and very happy that I can stay for one more year, so I’m excited about it,” Fabianski - who has made 138 appearances for West Ham - told the club website., external

"I can see how much attention this club draws when it comes to interacting with the fans or the way it’s being presented in the media.

“I think there's a lot of interest into the club, so it feels like this club is one of the bigger ones in the country, so I'm just honoured and proud to be part of this club for a few years now.

“The way the club has developed and started to reach its potential, it’s been really nice to be part of it."