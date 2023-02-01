Aberdeen 1-3 St Mirren: Manager reaction

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Charles [Dunne] has got a black eye but it would be wrong of me to say it was or wasn't [worthy of a red card] without seeing the footage.

"The character was there in abundance. I told them to keep moving the ball. Some of the performances were outstanding. Keanu Baccus was back to his best again, and I'm delighted for Curtis Main, and they got their rewards tonight.

"We've got a good side. We're hard to break down but we've got a lot more technical ability than people give us credit for."