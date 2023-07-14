Craig Armstrong has revealed how boss Dave Bassett sought to inspire his Nottingham Forest side for the opening game of the 1998-99 season at Highbury against Premier League champions Arsenal.

"He always had this flipchart for his team talk and would usually turn the paper over and say: 'Oh their goalkeeper is old – just shoot!'" former Reds defender Armstrong told BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

“For Arsenal away, he turned over the flipchart and said: 'David Seaman, world class. Lee Dixon, how unlucky is he not to have more England caps? Tony Adams: What a leader he is.'

"He just went through the team before looking at their strike force of Nicolas Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp. He pointed at the board and said: 'Let’s face it boys, we’re [in trouble]!'"

Because it was so different to previous team talks, Armstrong explained how funny they all found it.

"We didn’t expect it and it was brilliant," he said. "It put us all at rest and goes down as one of the best we had.

"We got beaten 2-1, but we were unlucky and should have got something out of it.”

Which club did Armstrong turn down moving to?

And why did Stuart Pearce leave Forest?

Listen to more anecdotes from Armstrong on BBC Sounds