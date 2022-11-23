Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson struggled up against Kylian Mbappe as Australia lost their World Cup opener 4-1 to France, but did not shy away from the experience.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve come up against this type of opposition in my career to be fair,” he told socceroos.com., external “Obviously, it’s an eye-opener. There’s a reason why he’s earning $200 million a year, and I am where I am.”

It was Atkinson's mistake that gifted France possession and saw them take the lead, as Olivier Giroud stabbed home from close range to make it 2-1.

“I’ve played that scenario 50 times over, and I could probably come up with 50 different solutions.” Atkinson said. “But that’s football. I’m disappointed, I’ll take full responsibility for the second goal. The beauty is I’ve got a game in three days to fix it.

“Anything can happen. You see what Saudi did against Argentina. Obviously, we’ve come up against the world champions, and there’s a reason for that - they’re a good football team. We can take confidence from the way we played early on.”