Brighton 4-1 Luton: What Edwards said

Luton manager Rob Edwards, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we competed well. We were in the game at 2-1. The third goal killed us off and we had a lot of opportunities to clear the ball.

"We didn't take them and that shows the ruthless nature of the league. In the first half I thought we were solid, compact and aggressive where we needed to be and we retained a counter-attacking threat.

"I thought the penalty was a bit soft but at 2-0 you're thinking 'OK, we're in it but we need to find a way back in'. We found a way, made some aggressive changes and then disappointed to concede the third.

"Then they smelled blood and we are trying to find a balance of getting back in the game and still defending. Teams at this lethal will be ruthless. They deserved to win. But I'm proud of the players, we can take some positives and we will get better.

"We caused our own problems. There were details we don't normally get wrong. We need to learn quickly. When we have those counter-attacks we need to be more ruthless. We got in great areas and could have got more. So we will take positives.

On transfers: "We have always said we want to get two or three more in. We are still a work in progress."