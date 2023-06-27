Burnley have signed Lawrence Vigouroux from League Two side Leyton Orient as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Clarets.

"It’s amazing to be here," Vigouroux told the official club website. "An unbelievable training ground to be a part of and I’m really happy.

"You only have to look around where we’re working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go. Hopefully I can leave an impression here."

Vigouroux started his youth career at Brentford and Tottenham, before leaving for Liverpool in 2014.

He went on to play for Swindon Town, then moved to Leyton Orient in 2020, where he was awarded the O’s player of the year in all three of his seasons at Brisbane Road.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said: "We are looking forward to Lawrence being part of what we are building here.

“He has come through top academy systems to become the player he is today, with standout performances in recent years.

“He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with."