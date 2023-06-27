Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon hopes a consistent run of games with England Under-21s will boost his fitness going into next season.

Gordon moved to the North East for an initial fee of £40m in January but has struggled to make an impact since his arrival, scoring just once.

However, he has started both games so far in England's European Championship campaign and scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win against Israel on Sunday as Lee Carsley's side guaranteed a quarter-final spot.

"That was based on me not feeling fit enough during games for Newcastle, with the way we play and the way the manger wants us to play, which is so intense," Gordon said.

"I felt like I could use this tournament to really push myself to go back into a really good place.

"I’m still getting tired around 70-75 minutes so I feel like the longer the tournament goes on, I’ll feel better and fitter."