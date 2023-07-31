Hearts' memorable opening-day triumphs

Hearts have had some late and great victories to start league seasons in recent times.

Under Robbie Neilson, they beat Celtic 2-1 at home to start the 2021-22 season thanks to John Souttar's injury-time winner.

The late goal came after Anthony Ralston's stunning solo strike had cancelled out Gary Mackay-Steven's opener.

They also secured a 2-1 win away at Rangers in 2014 to start their Scottish Championship season. Danny Wilson headed Hearts in front early in the second half, a lead that they held until time added on.

Nicky Law equalised for Rangers with the 90 minutes up, but Osman Sow drove through the Rangers defence and hammered Hearts back in front just a minute later to win the game.

The Jambos get their latest campaign under way away to St Johnstone on Saturday (15:00 BST), looking to emulate those past successes.