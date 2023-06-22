We asked for your views on Chelsea's outgoings with Mateo Kovacic set to join Manchester City and Kai Havertz on the brink of a move to Arsenal.

Here is a flavour of your thoughts:

Ola: It’s right that we need to sell players because our squad is like a hoarder’s living room at the moment. But selling N'Golo Kante, one of the best in the world, and Kova, another of our best, doesn’t fill me with confidence that management know what they’re doing. £65m for Havertz is a steal though…

Humza: We’re taking some of our highest earners off the books, so why are we not keeping Mason Mount and giving him the salary he wants? Also, we only have one right winger in Noni Madueke so it makes sense to keep Hakim Ziyech for depth/experience.

Jamie: Another five or six players need to go as it’s impossible to keep such a large squad happy. The unhappy players' bad attitude seeps into the whole team.

Steve: How many of the overpriced players Chelsea bought halfway through last season will be sold this summer? Hopefully some of them. As much as I don't want to see players like Havertz , Mount and Kovacic leave, at least they'll be getting good money for them.

Tony: Neither player at the top of my list but both on it. I don't think Havertz ever settled and always reminded me of George Graham. He'd just stroll through a game, but without the goals. Kovacic, another who arrived, didn't seem to settle, especially under Mauricio Sarri, then played got injured and the whole process started all over again.

Kieran: For me, selling Kai Havertz makes the most sense. He’ll attract a big price tag with his age and potential. He doesn’t offer us that much consistently week after week and after having watched him for a number of years now, I still don’t know his best position. A player to sign has to be Victor Osimhen. A hungry number nine to score goals for us.