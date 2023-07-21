Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace would only entertain selling Cheick Doucoure for a minimum fee of £70m.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Al-Ettifaq for a deal worth about £12m plus add-ons and fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have registered a £40m bid for Fabinho. The Anfield club would need to recruit a replacement in that area of the pitch and it is believed they have been showing interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been rebuilding his midfield this summer and has already brought Alexis MacAllister and Dominic Szoboszlai to Anfield.

Doucoure joined Palace for a fee of £18m last summer and won the club’s player of the year award at the end of last season.

Liverpool have yet to contact Palace directly and the Eagles do not want to sell, but a large fee of between £70m and £80m could see them part with the Mali international.

Declan Rice joined Arsenal for £105m from West Ham and Brighton value Moises Caicedo, who is being targeted by Chelsea, at £100m. Palace believe Doucoure is worth at least £70m in the current market.