City back together in Abu Dhabi
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
After a couple of weeks off since the Premier League paused for the World Cup, those who haven't been to Qatar are linking up in Abu Dhabi for a bit of warm-weather training.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken the likes Stefan Oretga, Scott Carson, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland to the Middle East with some members of the EDS team too.
Players such as Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who are now out of the World Cup following the exits of Belgium and Germany respectively, will be allowed a little downtime with family before joining up with the squad at a later date.