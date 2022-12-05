M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

A﻿fter a couple of weeks off since the Premier League paused for the World Cup, those who haven't been to Qatar are linking up in Abu Dhabi for a bit of warm-weather training.

M﻿anchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken the likes Stefan Oretga, Scott Carson, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland to the Middle East with some members of the EDS team too.

P﻿layers such as Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who are now out of the World Cup following the exits of Belgium and Germany respectively, will be allowed a little downtime with family before joining up with the squad at a later date.