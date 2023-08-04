Dan Phillips insists St Johnstone are determined to put things right after their calamitous Viaplay Cup campaign.

Having crashed out at the group stage with three defeats in four - including a 4-0 home thrashing by League 1 Stirling Albion - Steven MacLean's side look to bounce back with victory at home to Hearts in Saturday's Premiership opener.

“It is disappointing and we know we should be doing better and we have better expectations than that," said midfielder Phillips.

"But at the same time it has given us the opportunity to look at ourselves. We have got on the training pitch and worked hard.

“As a squad we have some leaders in there, some experienced pros, who have spoken on behalf of the group and themselves and brought us all together so it is a positive outlook.

“We know we have a lot to put right, we have a point to prove. You always want to start the season as you mean to go on, so we are working really hard to make sure we have a good start.

“As a team, as a club, we are used to people writing us off and not giving us a chance. It is a position we have found ourselves in before and we have shown what we can do when we are underrated, so we will have the bit between our teeth and go out there to make a statement."