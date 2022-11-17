I﻿t could be "months" before the FA verdict on Ivan Toney is reached based on previous cases.

B﻿BC Sport's Simon Stone has looked through past instances after Toney was charged with 232 breaches of betting rules between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

S﻿tone told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that FA laws are there to "uphold the integrity of the game".

"﻿Any person involved in football in a direct capacity is not allowed to gamble on football either directly or indirectly," said Stone.

"﻿Kieran Trippier was banned for 10 matches in 2020 after he basically advised his friends he was going to move to Atletico Madrid and they profited from that. He was charged in May and it was not for another five months that the ban was enforced.

"﻿Former Manchester City player Joey Barton was handed an 18-month ban reduced to five after being charged with 1,260 breaches. If precedent is any guide, we're talking months before any resolution."

