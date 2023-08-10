'Vitally important that we get a result' - Le Fondre

Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre says that the prospect of playing Europe was a key factor in his decision to join the club this summer, and insists they will treat Luzern with the utmost respect.

Hibs host the Swiss side on Thursday, before the away leg in Lucerne next week.

"I've played in the Asian Champions League at Sydney, and that was a great experience, but to get this opportunity at 36-years-old to come play in Europe was a big draw for me," Le Fondre said.

"It was one of the things that I wanted to do and felt like I needed to do as a player, and that was a massive plus for me to come here.

"Luzern will be a good team. They are going to be very technical, they've got Max Meyer - I don't think we can underestimate them, but we also have to play our brand of football, and be on the front foot.

"We have to force the issue in the home game. It's vitally important that we get a result just for momentum."