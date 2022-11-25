C﻿eltic great Shunsuke Nakamura has landed his first coaching role after his recent retirement from playing.

T﻿he 44-year-old had been playing in his native Japan for Yokohama FC, and has a new job at the club after hanging up his boots last month.

The J1 League side announced Nakamura has been appointed as a "top team coach".

The midfielder scored 31 goals and assisted 36 more in 145 appearances for Celtic after signing from Reggina in 2005, establishing himself as a true fans' favourite.