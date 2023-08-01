Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Kobbie Mainoo is the teenager causing a stir among Manchester United fans after a promising pre-season, in which he started four games.

The technically gifted academy graduate is a holding midfielder, who can be utilised in other roles, with a calmness and poise in possession which belies his years.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in last season's win over Leicester to make his Premier League debut in February, and manager Erik ten Hag looks set to keep the teenager at Old Trafford this season rather than send him out on loan.

Mainoo will miss the start of the campaign after suffering an ankle injury against Real Madrid in pre-season, but expect him to challenge for a spot in the United side when he returns to fitness.

