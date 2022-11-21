F﻿ormer Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacts to Harry Maguire's display in England's 6-2 win over Iran: "I﻿ think he justified being picked, 100%. There were questions when we saw the starting team. But the trust the manager has was justified. He played a part in Saka's first goal. He was good on the ball.

"S﻿outhgate mentioned the control of the game in the first 35 minutes, he was instrumental in that. I think everything other than the goal, he did perfectly well. Really good, a commanding performance."

W﻿hat does the future hold for Maguire at Old Trafford? Tell us here