Frustrations on an encouraging night for Wolves

There was so much to like about Wolves' performance at Old Trafford, returning down the M6 with nothing must have felt bitter indeed for Gary O'Neil and his players.

Wolves' 23 shots represented the most by a visiting side in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since Chelsea managed 25 in November 2005.

Some of their approach play was excellent, their threat was real.

Overall, it was far better than the travelling supporters could have expected after such a difficult build-up and they acknowledged as such in their reaction at the end of the game.

So how frustrating for O'Neil that none of the chances went in - particularly the one Matheus Cunha struck the outside of a post with when the goal was at his mercy - and how galling for PGMOL to tell him Simon Hooper and Michael Salisbury messed up by not awarding Wolves an injury-time penalty.

O'Neil can only hope the performance was an indicator of what is to come from his side - and that his luck changes quickly.