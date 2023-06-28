James Jones from the We Are West Ham podcast tells the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast that Declan Rice would be ideal for Pep Guardiola's side: "I’m sure many fans will have seen Declan Rice play a certain role for England, which is more defensive.

"Because of that, a lot of people outside West Ham are probably questioning the £100m quoted fee that we are seeing at the moment in the media.

"For England, he is told to just sit back, screen the back four and not really get forward that much. But for West Ham, you see a far more forward-thinking footballer - a box-to-box midfielder in some games, a defensive midfielder in others.

"He can drive the ball forward, he can pick a pass and his passing range is fantastic. He’s a leader as well - he has grown into the leadership with the captain’s armband.

"From West Ham fans’ point of view, he has literally got everything that a world-class team would want in a midfield. He reads the game incredibly well and he’s the perfect fit for Manchester City.

"He can go there, he can win trophies - and, from a midfield point of view, I can see him playing alongside Rodri.

"Rodri can screen the back four and he is one of the best in the world at doing it. That can allow someone like Declan Rice to get forward and they can even interchange as well.

I can see why Pep Guardiola is looking at it and thinking: 'Maybe we don’t want Arsenal to get him.'"

