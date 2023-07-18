Levi Laing is hoping to impress David Moyes on West Ham's pre-season tour in Australia and wants to stay part of the first team set-up.

The 20-year old, who can play both right-back and centre-back, once again played 90 minutes as the Hammers beat Tottenham 3-2 in Perth, with Danny Ings, Divin Mubama and Gianluca Scamacca scoring the goals.

"I loved every minute of that game," Laing told the club website after the game.

"It was a hard one but, playing against Premier League players like that, it’s always going to be a challenge. I love a challenge and, to get the win, that made it even better. That’s two wins from two for us in pre-season in Australia and we can’t complain about that.

"I tried to hold on my own. You can tell though, with these Premier League stars, everything is just sharper and technically everything is quicker. But I tried to get involved and just do what I normally do in the U21s games. And I think I showed that in the game.

"I’ve loved every minute of this trip. We’re all here for the opportunity to show what we can do. We want to try and take those opportunities with our own two hands. The transition of coming into the first team has been good. The first team boys have been leaders and have given us help.

"I want to stay part of this now. Every time I get an opportunity, I want to show what I can do and go from there. I want to work as hard as possible and let my football do the talking."