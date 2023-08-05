Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Derek McInnes, who had seven fresh faces of his own in his XI, spoke pre-match about wanting to "demonstrate that there's been an improvement" in his side after a big summer rebuild.

Boy, did they do that. New recruit Robbie Deas in particular was a colossus in defence. The Ayrshire side should now be embracing what looks like a tough trip to Tynecastle next weekend before a Viaplay Cup last-16 tie at home to Celtic the following weekend.