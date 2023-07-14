Rangers duo set to leave - gossip

Robby McCrorieSNS

Robby McCrorie made four appearances last season

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave Rangers after holding talks with manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription)

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox boss Beale has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper McCrorie to be sold. (Record)

And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun)

Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record)

Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun)

