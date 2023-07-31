Fulham's loss to Chelsea marked the end of their Premier League Summer Series - which started positively with victory over Brentford, but ended with back-to-back defeats.

Boss Marco Silva has not hidden his disappointment with his players, calling the first half on Sunday their "worst" of pre-season.

He has also said new signings are "crucial" because the squad is "really short".

So how are you feeling about the Cottagers heading into the Premier League season? And who needs to be signed?

