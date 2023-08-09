Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have been understandably eager to downplay reports about new Rasmus Hojlund being injured.

In fairness, they were caught out on Saturday when they had to admit he would miss the opening weeks of the season, but they are adamant that the Dane's problem is not a long-term issue and have instead said that he sustained a minor injury during pre-season training with Atalanta.

The £72m striker is on an individual training programme and was 'on the grass' on Tuesday.

There are always two narratives around issues like this. The true test will be how long he is out for - and how many games he can play when he is fit. It is something United could have done without though.