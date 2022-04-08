Arsenal v Brighton: Team news

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey after the midfielder sustained a thigh injury in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, with the latter undergoing surgery on his left knee this week.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Webster after the defender missed the last six games with a calf issue.

Ecuador midfielder Moses Caicedo is back in contention after illness while Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee.

