Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's Premier League predictions is legendary guitarist Johnny Marr, a lifelong City fan.

Marr first had success with Manchester band The Smiths in the 1980s and is now a solo star. His new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, was released at the end of February and he is touring the UK with Blondie in April and May.

"I tend to look forward to derbies these days," Marr told BBC Sport. "Like all City fans, I've seen how our home fixtures against United have gone recently, but I would say that is more annoying than a worry.

"I have no idea why they have been beating us, although I think the science of it would suggest that they play as well as they can when they come to our place, because they tend to be a bit more motivated than usual.

"Their gameplan of sitting deep and hitting us on the break has worked in the past and unfortunately the threat of doing that is still there - it probably always will be, for anyone who can execute it.

"Regardless of that, however, I would rather be us than be a United fan now.

"Yes, they have had some good results against us and it's a derby so you have all kinds of paranoias about what might happen - but going into this game, they are probably more worried about how to stop us, than vice versa."

Find out how Lawro and Johnny Marr think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go