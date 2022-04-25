Manchester United's top-four hopes are over and it "will be interesting to see where they go from here", according to England striker Natasha Dowie.

Ralf Rangnick's side were beaten at Arsenal on Saturday and are six points behind the Gunners having played a game more and with only four games left.

United played well in patches at Emirates Stadium but slapdash defending and a missed penalty from Bruno Fernandes ultimately led to defeat.

"There were definite improvements from the game at Anfield," Dowie said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But this is Manchester United - they've always been up there.

"It's frightening how poor they've been over the past couple of months.

"The players look so low in confidence and lots of them want to leave.

"It's a low time right now to be a Manchester United player."

