Liverpool talking point: Keita steps up in midfield

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Naby Keita has been written off by many as unreliable. Not in terms of his ability, but due to his frustrating unavailability because of fitness issues.

Even before Saturday's victory over West Ham, Jurgen Klopp had labelled him a doubt so it was a surprise to see him start over James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

Like in the League Cup final, though, when Keita was drafted in late as a replacement for the similarly injury-prone Thiago, Liverpool's number eight provided composure and fighting qualities in equal measure.

Keita is regarded as lightweight, but he's averaging a tackle every 19.4 minutes this Premier League season (according to WhoScored.com), which is the second highest in the competition.

He has tactically improved and can provide the balance between attack and defence that Klopp requires from central midfielders.

Thiago and Keita very rarely feature at the same time, so the feeling is that the creative left-sided midfield spot is for whoever can stay fit between the pair.