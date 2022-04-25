Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

When these sides met in November, a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, Newcastle were bottom of the table with no wins from 14 games. No team had ever stayed up from that position. Norwich were three points and two places above them.

That feels like a lifetime ago and these are two teams heading in very different directions.

Newcastle's fortunes have turned entirely with the Saudi Arabian takeover, Eddie Howe's management, several big January signings and the rebirth of Joelinton.

Allan Saint-Maximin said afterwards: "I'm sure we'll start to be one of the best teams in the Premier League."

Norwich, eight points adrift with five games to go, know their fate is sealed now even if they won't admit it.