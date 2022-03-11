Vibrant Villa lay bare problems at both ends for Leeds

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Having started life as Leeds boss with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester, Jesse Marsch will have hoped a noisy Elland Road crowd could help lift his side to three much-needed points.

But they managed just one shot on target as their problems at both ends were laid bare by a vibrant Villa outfit.

Leeds' attention quickly turns to Sunday, when bottom-placed Norwich visit Elland Road, which Marsch called a "version of a final".

He will need his players to be less "chained by the pressure" to get the points in that one.

While defeat leaves Leeds looking nervously over their shoulders, Steven Gerrard's Villa are up to ninth after a third consecutive win and clean sheet.

Philippe Coutinho's deflected opener gave them a deserved lead at the break, and while Leeds began the second half with renewed purpose, Matty Cash's low drive killed the game off before Calum Chambers added a sublime third.

Gerrard said the team were "in a fantastic place" as they look up rather than down for a strong end to the season.