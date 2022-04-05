After two and a half years of flattering to deceive, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is finally starting to look capable of becoming one of the best players in the world.

It wasn't supposed to take this long.

In the 2018-19 campaign, Felix scored 20 goals and provided eight assists for Benfica to become the most coveted teenager in football, winning the Golden Boy award given to the game's most exciting young player. It tempted Atletico to splash out £113m - the fourth-highest transfer fee in history - on a player who was still only 19.

He was expected to explode into global superstardom, but it didn't happen. After scoring just four goals in his first 22 starts, the Portugal international lost his place in the team and has struggled to get it back.

A trip to Osasuna on 19 February, however, proved to be an unexpected turning point both for Felix and the team.

