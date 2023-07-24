After Manchester City opened up their pre-season campaign with a 5-3 win over Yokohama F Marinos, we asked your for your thoughts on the game.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Glen: Good win but we need to sort out our transfers. Can't understand guys wanting to leave the best team in the world.

Sean: A good run out, James McAtee looks like he should fit in to first team set-up this season and Oscar Bobb looks promising. Nice to see Joao Cancelo playing. I just hope he's got his attitude straight.

Chris: Good early workout against a good side. First game of pre-season so naturally players will be getting back to match sharpness in coming weeks. Great squad which is likely to improve before transfer window closes.

Lyn: Some really good performances from the B team. I thought Cancelo was excellent and I hope he stays.

Andrew: Great to see us win, but this game was totally irrelevant. Putting on 10 replacements at half time only demonstrated Pep's desire to have a match-fit team for the battles yet to come.