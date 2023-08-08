James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Notwithstanding any future signings, it would appear to be any three from Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Diaz and to a lesser extent Jota will feel like new signings after their injury problems, and they will feel they have a point to prove after missing large chunks of last season.

With a full pre-season behind him, Gakpo should hopefully kick on from the last campaign where he showed some real signs of progress after a slow start.

I felt Nunez was harshly judged last season – 15 goals from 42 games is a decent tally for a young striker in his first season at Liverpool, but with such a price tag comes big expectations.

Salah apart, I’m not so sure if will be a case of ‘first-choices’, but five players who would walk into most Premier League teams will be rotated.

A lovely problem to have.

