Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon has revealed that Derek Weir, former vice-chairman of the club, has been working as the club's interim CEO since April.

Former CEO Alan Burrows left Motherwell to join Aberdeen in February, and Weir was subsequently appointed on a short-term basis to help run the club, although no announcement was made at the time.

"Over the past four months he has worked closely with the department heads, who run the club on a day-to-day basis, and with the management and recruitment teams, as we look to build a competitive squad for the coming season," McMahon said in a statement.

"The board would like to thank Derek for taking on the role at an important and busy time for the club but I would like to offer up my personal thanks to Derek for what he has done. Derek will continue to carry out the role of CEO until a permanent appointment has been made."