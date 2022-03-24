Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are back with the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast and, this week, the trio discuss English football's greatest ever number 10.

One of the players to make the list is former Manchester City playmaker David Silva.

Micah Richards: "Ah, the magician. He was just a different level - and he loved to tackle. At Manchester City he was the best player by far. Sometimes we felt like we had let him down because he would want to play cute little passes... he was the creative."

Alan Shearer: "Silva was so gifted. Loved his attitude. Also, the size of him. We have this thing in the Premier League - how quick it is, how physical it is - but never did I ever feel it was too much for him at all. He always looked at home. There was was never a problem with people being physical with him - or trying to be."

