Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to Portugal on Tuesday to face Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool are seeking an unprecedented quadruple, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and still being in contention for the Premier League and FA Cup.

Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota? Or should Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz get the nod for this one?

Either way, it's time choose your Reds XI to play Benfica