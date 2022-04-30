Team news - Wolves v Brighton

Ruben Neves will play for Wolves for the first time since 18 March after being out with a knee injury.

He is one of two changes to the side beaten at Burnley as Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in too.

Jonny and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench.

Wolves have lost six of their last nine in the league.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Boly, Coady, Silva, Semedo, Hwang, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker.

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Cundle.