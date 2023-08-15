In the latest episode of We're Not Really Here Mike Minay and Natalie Pike were joined by Wanted star Max George to assess City's Premier League opening fixture.

"We won, that was the main thing," said Pike.

"I thought we were only in second gear and never looked like we needed to move into third or fourth. It could've been a tricky fixture, but we won, scored three goals and kept a clean sheet."

Max added: "We controlled it more than I thought we were going to. I don't think City have ever started that quickly in other seasons, but we looked on it on Friday.

"It was exciting to see Kovacic do well when he came on, he carried the ball forward and he seems to fit in the squad really nicely."

The team also discuss the potential signing of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, with Max stating: "We're in a nice position where, if we do get Paqueta, he's a left footed player and can shift out to the right, where we have Bernardo, Foden and Alvarez, who can play right.

"I've read that we have launched another bid, so it's just about the fee now."

