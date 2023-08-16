Former Premier League defender Steve Brown on the evolution of Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "This team is a completely different animal to the first time he managed the club.

"The narrative then was to do what it says on then tin to keep Palace up, but it was hard work to watch. Yet you know that Roy is a very good coach - you don't do what he has done without being one.

"Last time he got the best result he could with that outfit. He has assessed this one and it is completely different. Having nearly 600 passes in one game [against Sheffield United] and 24 shots used to be unheard of."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry added: "It was a breath of fresh air on Saturday and you can still see how much it means to Roy. I know players are still talked about as perhaps heading for the exit but that was a very positive start."

Listen to the full discussion from 18'20 on BBC Sounds

Listen to BBC Radio London commentary on Fulham v Brentford (Saturday, 15:00 BST - FM & DAB), West Ham v Chelsea (Sunday, 16:30 - DAB and via BBC Sport website) and Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Monday, 20:00 - DAB).