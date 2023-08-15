Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was understandably downbeat here in Athens when he revealed Kevin de Bruyne could be out for three or four months as he faces the possibility of surgery on a serious hamstring injury.

It confirmed City’s worst fears as the brilliant Belgian limped off early in Friday’s opening Premier League win at Burnley with a recurrence of the problem that curtailed his involvement in their Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Guardiola must now contemplate how to fill this gap in his team, either from within or from outside, with City hoping to seal a deal for Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United. This latest health bulletin on De Bruyne may hasten that pursuit.

De Bruyne, 32, has been at the heart of City’s great glories and played a huge part in striker Erling Haaland’s magnificent first season at the club, creating 11 of his 52 goals.

And team-mate Rodri delivered a sharp intake of breath and raised his eyebrows when he was informed of the extent of De Bruyne’s injury when conducting his news conference after Guardiola.

City, of course, have the strongest squad of players in the Premier League, as proved by their Treble last season, which included a fifth title in six seasons.

Guardiola still has a host of alternatives, and could well add another in Paqueta. However, he recognised the dilemma he now faces, admitting City could cope with short absences for De Bruyne - who has had injury problems - but the possibility of him missing months was another matter entirely.