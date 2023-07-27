Brentford boss Thomas Frank pointed to promising signs in his attack despite losing 2-0 to Brighton in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

"The high pressure was really good, I think we won the ball back so many times in good situations," he said after the match.

"I think the offensive players played well. (Yoane) Wissa got in for three big chances so in many ways I'm pleased.

"Bryan (Mbuemo) got in good situations, Keane (Lewis-Potter) , Rico (Henry) - just on the day we lacked the cutting edge."

It was the Bees' second loss during the Premier League Summer Series in the USA after Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fulham, but Frank was focusing on the positives post-match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I think we learned that the high pressure works really well," he added.

"We learned adjustments and what we need to be aware of around the first goal.

"We learned that when we win it there's a few things we need to be even better at in the final breakthrough, finishing situations. And of course we learn about the players every single time.

"I think we are progressing, it's an ongoing process. It'll be a constant development so it's definitely going in the right direction."