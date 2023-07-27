Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Atlanta

One of the surprise packages of Chelsea’s pre-season tour has been Ian Maatsen.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Burnley last season as they won the Championship title and has put in some impressive performances for Pochettino’s side.

Maatsen scored twice as Chelsea beat Wrexham in the opening game of their pre-season tour and the Dutchman registered an assist for Nicolas Jackson’s goal against Newcastle in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. His manager said that he may be playing his way into his squad for next season.

“Yes I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. His quality, his understanding of the game, he is a clever player. I am so happy with him so far," said Pochettino.

“So far he is in my plans. I am so pleased because he is a player whose attitude, commitment and understanding of the game we can use in different positions. That is a good thing for the team and for a coach. It is good to have this type of player.”