Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

Group H

Incredibly, League Two Forfar are one of only three teams with maximum points so far and anything other than a defeat in Paisley guarantees them first place.

St Mirren are three points behind with the same goal difference of plus four, so they know a win takes them above Ray McKinnon’s visitors.

If Forfar were to lose narrowly, they would still have a chance of being one of the best-placed runners-up.