C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Season rating: 8/10 - Safety achieved way earlier than expected. After the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool, that was something even the most optimistic Cherries fan probably could not have imagined.

Best player: Jefferson Lerma. It is hard to pick just one. There are big shouts for Neto, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing, but our no-nonsense Colombia midfielder has to get the nod. He has been excellent and his performance against Leeds United set us on our way to safety. He could have left when we were relegated to the Championship but stuck by the club to get us back up. While we wish him well whatever he does and he leaves as a legend, we really do not want him to go.

Happy with your manager? Gary O'Neil has had his critics but has got the job done well in advance of what was expected. I was dreading our season coming down to Everton away, but thankfully it did not have to. Gary has made some mistakes - as expected - but he has learned from those (Spurs home, Leeds away and Brighton away are the games where I feel real errors have been made). He is a good manager with a huge future in the game and most are behind him. If Scott Parker had been in charge, we probably would be preparing for the Championship again.

What needs to improve for next season? Defensively we need to become more solid. Right-back is something we need to look at as Smithy is getting no younger and it feels Jack Stacey is not going to get a new contract. We also need an out-and-out goalscorer. Solanke is great but he has many more strings to his game and drops back to help out. We need a poacher to play in front of him to provide a menace up front.

Best performance: Tottenham away - when a last-gasp goal from Dango Ouattara gained the three points. We were always in control and would have been disappointed to walk away with a point. Arnaut Danjuma was always going to score against us. Big mentions to our games against Everton and Leeds at home, but I will pick Spurs because, although they have been poor recently, I just think we outplayed them that day.

Player you would most like to sign: Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. What a future he has. He was exceptional against us this season. There is probably no chance but we would welcome him - and he would like it here.

Any other business: It appears once the training ground is complete, movement will begin finally on a new stadium, which is earmarked to be planned just behind Vitality Stadium on the current training ground. We need to evolve and having a stadium we can increase on demand is likely to be on Bill Foley's agenda. The owners have been excellent since coming in, so the future is very bright.