S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Season rating: 7/10

Best player: Morgan Gibbs-White is an exceptional, exciting player. As the season has progressed, it’s come to light exactly why Steve Cooper was so adamant on adding him to the squad; his creativity, pace and technical ability has been instrumental in keeping us up. The recent tackle on Gabriel Jesus, the back flick to Danilo and the bicycle-kick assist are among his highlights. He wears the shirt with pride and pours his heart and soul into every performance. The best part? He will continue to improve so we are in for more of a treat next season.

Happy with your manager? Ecstatic. Everything he has done for our club and city will be celebrated for years to come. He has defied all odds and proved his ability as a Premier League manager. It is evident he has a great connection with the team and he is incredibly humble and likeable, so it is not surprising the players are driven to do well. In my eyes, Cooper is a miracle man.

What needs to improve for next season? Hopefully we are able to keep the injury list to a minimum. Having suffered an unfathomable amount, we need our fortunes to change and something put in place to alleviate the issue. Taiwo Awoniyi recovered at a crucial time and was key. If he had been fit for most of the season, we could have confirmed safety sooner and finished higher.

Best performance: Forest have kept the momentum strong for the decisive games in recent months. Overall, I was most proud against Arsenal. We were defensively firm, without any errors, and gained a win and clean sheet against a top team. Keylor Navas’ final game was undoubtedly his least stressful one.

Player you would most like to sign: Fortunately the transfer window will not be quite as hectic as it was last year. There is one essential - securing a keeper and it has to be Dean Henderson. He has a big presence and makes crucial saves, as well as being a great penalty stopper. It just makes sense.

Any other business: We simply need to fill the gaps and add squad depth. Getting Djed Spence back would be a good move, as well as signing a pacey centre-half and perhaps a striker.