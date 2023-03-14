'Probably no better man' - Brown backs Robson for Dons job

Former captain Scott Brown has backed Barry Robson to land the Aberdeen manager's job full-time.

Robson has led the Dons to three wins and two defeats as interim boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

"Robbo’s done a fantastic job and it was always going to be hard as he went in just after Glassy and Jim as well," said Brown of his former Celtic team-mate.

"It’s maybe his opportunity this time. He’s a young manager and he’s keen. He’s definitely earned his badges being at Aberdeen for that long, under Derek McInnes and all the way through.

"There’s probably no better man. He loves the club and understands the club and wants the club to get better and he’s got that drive to do it as well."