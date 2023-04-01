Analysis: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Fulham's defeat saw them lose three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

The Cottagers stayed ninth as their European qualification hopes suffered another blow.

"We were so clearly the better team in the first half," head coach Marco Silva was quick to tell BBC MOTD at full-time.

"It was a very good performance and a very good goal we scored."

But the visitors were unable to double their lead and looked flat in the second half.

They were without key forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and winger Willian, who were both sent off in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United last time out.

"I think we had a little bit [of a] lack of a killer instinct in the second half because we were so much the better team," added Silva.

"It was a strong reaction from them and of course, we lost control of the game.

"We switched off completely, we were punished by that, it was sloppy."

This is Fulham's worst run of form this season. Will they stop the rot against strugglers West Ham, Everton and Leeds in their next three fixtures?