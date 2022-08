As you may well have seen, the Premier League is turning 30.

So as it's a time for nostalgia we asked you to send in pictures of your best football memorabilia.

Philip Garry sent us this superb image - signed too - of Alan Shearer slamming in his famous penalty against Sunderland for the Magpies.

To send us more memorabilia, click here

Read more on how the Premier League has changed in 30 years here